James Spann: Alabama heads for the upper 80s today

WARMEST SO FAR: We project a high in the 86- to 89-degree range for most of Alabama today, which will make it the warmest day so far this year. The air remains dry, and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Birmingham’s average high today (April 30) is 78 and the record high is 91, set in 1942 and 1943.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Don’t expect much change on these two days; it will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture levels will be a bit higher, and we will mention some risk of showers, but they should be few and far between. The high will be in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The coverage of showers will increase Friday and Saturday as a weak surface front approaches. The air will be unstable and thunderstorms will be possible, but no severe storms are expected. This won’t be a washout on these two days, but an occasional shower or storm is a good bet. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and the high will be in the 80- to 84-degree range.

The weather will be drier Sunday; showers should be confined to the southern quarter of the state, and even there rain amounts are not expected to be too heavy.

NEXT WEEK: A general upper ridge stays in place across the Gulf Coast region, so the weather will remain warm, with highs in the 80s. Monday looks dry, but a few scattered showers are possible over the latter half of the week. We’re still not seeing any sign of severe weather issues around here.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards wide leveled homes on the north side of Warner-Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner-Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and were 300 injured. Estimated damage was $15 million.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.