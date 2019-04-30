James Spann: Warm weather continues for Alabama, with showers later this week

WARM ENDING FOR APRIL: Temperatures are mostly in the mid 80s across Alabama at mid-afternoon; we have some mid- and high-level clouds that have moved in, keeping us from reaching the upper 80s so far.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Don’t look for much change in the weather Wednesday and Thursday. We expect highs in the mid 80s both days with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be sufficient moisture for a few isolated showers, but most communities will stay dry.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Showers will become more likely across the state on Friday and Saturday as a weak surface front approaches from the north. A thunderstorm or two is possible as well, but no severe storms are expected. The rain on these days won’t be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and the high will be in the 80- to 83-degree range.

Drier air will move into the state Sunday; the day will be warm and dry for the northern two-thirds of the state, with a high in the low 80s. A few showers are possible over the southern third of Alabama Sunday, but even there rain amounts should be light and spotty.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look warm and dry, with a high in the 80s; then there will be some risk of showers daily Wednesday through Friday, but no sign of any severe weather issues.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards wide leveled homes on the north side of Warner-Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner-Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and were 300 injured. Estimated damage was $15 million.

