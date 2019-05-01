Construction begins on new fan garage experience at Talladega Superspeedway

Construction of a new infield garage and VIP fan experience began Monday as Talladega Superspeedway resumed its $50 million Transformation renovation project.

Legendary NASCAR driver Bobby Allison helped begin demolition of the track’s “Victory Lane” Monday morning, an area that will be moved and upgraded this summer into a new area called the “Talladega Garage Experience.”

“I’ve been back through here under good circumstances a few times,” Allison told reporters. “To come back here and do these upgrades at one of the greatest racetracks in the world, it’s pretty special to me.”

Bobby Allison helps kick off construction of Talladega Garage Experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

When completed, fans inside the Talladega Garage Experience will have:

“Locker room” access to NASCAR’s top 22 drivers and crews inside a new infield garage bay.

An Open Air Social Club featuring a bar, a large 41-foot diagonal video screen, lounge chairs and tables.

A Celebration Plaza featuring victory lane.

A Watch Zone featuring a 40-by-80-foot video board, a Kids Zone, a beer garden and plenty of seating.

Free WiFi.

Enhanced concession stands, restroom complexes and guest services.

The Talladega Garage Experience is the second and final phase of the track’s Transformation project, celebrating the track’s 50th anniversary. A new Finish Line Premium RV area, infield shower trailers and a new, oversized two-lane vehicle tunnel were built in the first phase, which was completed last week.

Fly through the new Talladega Garage Experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Admissions to the VIP fan experience for the fall race are on sale. Advance-priced admissions are $89 for adults for Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Talladega Garage Experience. There are also special advance-priced offers for the Talladega Garage Experience for children 12 and younger ($39 for Sunday), military members and first responders ($60 for Sunday). Full weekend options are available as well. Each Talladega Garage Experience pass must accompany a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event.

For more information on the Transformation project or access to the Talladega Garage Experience, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.