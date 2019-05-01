James Spann: Only isolated showers for Alabama as warm weather continues

James Spann: Another warm day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HIGHS STAY IN THE 80s: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s under an upper ridge that is parked across the Southeast. The average high for Birmingham on the first day of May is 78.

We expect a mix of sun and clouds, and there will be just enough for a few isolated showers. But most places will stay dry; the odds of any one place getting wet are only about 1 in 8.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A weak surface front will drift down from the north, and we will see a general increase in the number of showers on these two days. But the rain won’t be too widespread or heavy. A thunderstorm is possible in spots, but no severe storms are expected with the upper ridge holding. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and the high will be in the mid 80s Friday and low 80s Saturday.

Sunday will be warm and dry for most of the state, with just a few isolated showers over far south Alabama. Humidity levels will be a tad lower, and the high will be in the low 80s with a good supply of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks warm and dry with mostly sunny days and fair nights Monday through Wednesday; highs will be in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but again it looks like rain amounts won’t be too heavy.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A number of tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF-4 in Clay County that was on the ground for 12.1 miles and was 440 yards wide in the Millerville-Lineville area. Seven people died and 12 were injured in this storm. Another EF-4 touched down in Choctaw County; it was on the ground for 10 miles and 200 yards wide. This tornado was responsible for the deaths of two people and injuries to three others in the Riderwood, Lisman and Yantley communities.

