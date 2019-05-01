James Spann: Warm early May weather continues in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a few widely scattered showers and storms on radar this afternoon, mainly over east-central and south-central Alabama. Otherwise, the day is warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s; Dothan reported 90 degrees at 3 p.m. Scattered showers should end this evening, and the sky will be generally fair overnight.

The weather won’t change much Thursday. It will be another warm day with a high in the mid 80s. Expect a partly sunny sky, and while a few isolated showers could pop up, most communities will remain dry.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We will have the chance of scattered showers Friday and Saturday, but these won’t be “rainy days.” Showers will be pretty random, and while it certainly could (and probably will) be wet a time or two, a decent part of these two days will be dry. A thunderstorm is possible in spots, but severe storms won’t be an issue in Alabama. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs will be in the mid 80s Friday and low 80s Saturday.

Sunday should be a warm, dry day for most of the state with only a few widely scattered showers for the southern counties. With a good supply of sunshine, the high Sunday will be in the 81- to 84-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be warm and dry Monday and Tuesday; then we will have the risk of scattered showers or storms daily Wednesday through Friday. The upper ridge will remain in place, so rain probably won’t be too heavy or widespread, and severe storms are not expected.

TROPICAL WEATHER: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near the Bahamas, moving generally northwestward toward the Florida Peninsula. Some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeastward and moves over the western Atlantic. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and the Florida Peninsula during the next couple of days. This will not affect the Florida Panhandle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards wide leveled homes on the north side of Warner-Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner-Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and were 300 injured. Estimated damage was $15 million.

