On this day in Alabama history: Jefferson County settler Warren Truss was born

May 2, 1772
Warren Truss was born in Pitt County, North Carolina, on May 2, 1772. Truss and his brothers moved with their families around 1817 to what was then part of St. Clair County. Truss purchased land on the edge of the Cahaba River in Jefferson County in 1821. He set up a grist mill and started a settlement, which became Truss. It remained an agricultural community until the Alabama-Chattanooga Railroad was built through the area after the Civil War. Trussville was incorporated in 1947. The town officially became a city on May 31, 1957, and adopted the name, Trussville. Today, Trussville is one of the fastest growing communities in the Birmingham area. Between 1980 and 2010, the population grew by 500 percent. It has blossomed with much residential and retail construction across the area.
