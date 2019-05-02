Follow Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty Tour” in Can’t Miss Alabama

Stay tuned for spring concerts, festivals and more.

Carrie Underwood in concert

Carrie Underwood fans will enjoy the “Cry Pretty Tour” Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The seven-time Grammy-award winner and 2005 American Idol winner is touring across the country and Canada with special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Underwood has sold 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 26 No.1 singles. The “Cry Pretty Tour” is featuring her new single “Southbound” at www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place May 4-Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Ovenbird will kick off the demonstrations Saturday, May 4. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find Alabama grown, raised and made goods.

The venue is at 2829 2nd Ave. S.

Link to this page for questions.

Kathy Mezrano of Kathy G & Co. was a participant at the Les Dames d’Escoffier takeover at the Market at Pepper Place in September 2018. (contributed) Chef Sherron Goldstein of Fresh Fields Cooking was a participant at the the Les Dames d’Escoffier takeover at the Market at Pepper Place in September 2018. (contributed) Josh Pigford of Cedar & Sail was the featured Alabama Maker recently at the Market at Pepper Place, where he demonstrated how anyone can produce concrete decor using items as common as plastic cups and plates. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

Martha Crawley Incident

The Natchez Trace Parkway Association (NTPA) will host The Martha Crawley Incident in McFarland Park May 3-4. The historical re-enactment will include the Martha Crawley Incident of 1812, speakers, food vendors, educational booths, stickball games and more. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Speakers for Saturday’s event will be Tom Kanon of the Tennessee State Archives at 9 a.m.; Tony Turnbow, former president of the Parkway Association, at 10 a.m. and Kristi Biondi, park ranger, at 11 a.m. The sessions will be held in the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center Gallery. NTPA will feature Choctaw dancers, stickball players, a Creek warrior, a keelboat from Arkansas and the 7th Infantry Living History with a cannon. Following the re-enactment the audience will be invited to join in the social dance and hear stories from the dancers. This event is a part of the Alabama Bicentennial celebration. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor event. Limited seating will be provided.

The events are free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Robert Perry at [email protected] or (256) 415-0700.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

More than 40 balloons will be featured at the 15th annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival with pilots from across the country May 2-4 in Foley. Eight hot air balloons will offer tethered rides up to 50 feet in the air. Depending on the weather, balloon rides are subject to change. The festivities include a variety of activities including live music, food, craft and retail vendors, a carnival, silent auction, dog show, live painting, children’s activities and more. Follow this link for ticket information.

Tickets are non-refundable.

For questions, visit www.gulfcoastballoonfestival.com.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful azaleas, irises, rhododendrons, ferns, oak-leaf hydrangeas, roses, herbs, summer annuals, flowering shrubs, perennials and wildflowers are among the array of flowers. View the May flower gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations.

The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Joe Carnaggio Saturday, May 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bankhead House & Heritage Center in Walker County. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Brass Quintet concert

Join UAB’s Faculty Brass Quintet Concert the first Thursday of each month. The year-round concert features the only faculty brass quintet in the state, which consists of Dr. James Zingara and Dr. Steve Roberts, trumpet, Dr. Martin Cochran, euphonium, Jeff Koonce, trombone, and Scott Robertson, tuba. What makes this concert unusual is that it uses a euphonium rather than a French horn. The euphonium gives a darker sound and more flexibility in tonal color.

Admission is free.

The concert is at the Alys Stephens Center.

WhistleStop BBQ Festival

WhistleStop will pay homage to iconic Alabama musicians May 3-4 in Huntsville. Music will include the Dawn Osborne Band, Triple Play, JedEye, Dirt Circus and Hank Williams Jr. tributes on Friday, and Rob Aldridge and the Proponents, Black Eyed Susan, Jimmy Buffett Tributes: Caribbean Chillers and Alabama Tribute: Tennessee River on Saturday. Barbecue and wing competitions will complement the Alabama Cornhole Championship, Kid’s Q, People’s Choice Awards and other festivities. Festival hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Link here for directions and parking information.