Keli Wright is an Alabama Bright Light Hatching Hope

When hope hatches, the result is astounding.

Keli Wright, founder of Hatching Hope, aspires for humanity to join together where she helps those affected by disaster.

“Hatching hope is a disaster relief organization based here in Birmingham,” Wright said. “We serve numerous states, but provide immediate assistance for those displaced by fire or other tragedies.

“It all starts here at the Nest,” she said, referring to the nondescript metal building where volunteers are trained and churches and corporations hold team-building exercises to put together disaster-relief kits.

Those kits include air mattresses with a pump, linens, blankets and toiletries – basically most everything people need if they are displaced by a calamity.

“We also connect people with resources,” Wright said. “We love to handle the majority of what they need, and our focus is humanitarian aid. This is something we’re very passionate about.”

Last year, Hatching Hope assisted those affected by hurricanes Florence and Michael as well as the tornado at Jacksonville State University. Most recently, they helped those hit by the tornado that ripped through Lee County in March. Many of those who recovered at UAB felt the generosity and compassion of Hatching Hope.

“Hatching Hope is filling a critical gap between first responders and insurance if present,” Wright said. “We are also filling the gap when the people affected by disaster are forgotten. We are still doing work in Panama City. We have been there six times.”

The Nest is Hatching Hope's place where the basic comforts of life are gathered to be distributed to those displaced by disaster. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) Keli Wright, foreground, took heart from the kindness shown to her after she lost her home in a fire, and it made her want to give that feeling to others driven from their homes by disaster. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) A Bible verse on the side of a Hatching Hope box expresses the organization's animating philosophy. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter)

Wright and her son Ashton lost their home to a fire in 2010 when he was 5 years old. She responded to that disaster by starting Hatching Hope and never looked back.

“I’ll never forget my son’s school friends and teachers wrap their arms around him in support, that really took me back,” she said. “Now I want to do the same for others. I think it’s all about taking something terrible like a disaster and making it something that can bring people together.”

Wright sees hope hatching all the time, especially when humanity joins together after tragedy.