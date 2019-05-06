On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Forestry Association was founded

May 6, 1949

The Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) was founded on this day in Montgomery by a group whose membership was mostly sawmill owners. Originally named the Alabama Forest Products Association, the nonprofit became the Alabama Forestry Association on Feb. 2, 1972. At first, pulp and paper companies were not a membership category in the association. When paper companies began buying wood chips and biomass to generate electricity in wood-fired boilers for mill operations, the association broadened the charter to include all businesses or people involved in any kind of forest products. Alabama’s 23 million acres of timberland is the second largest timberland base in the United States. The forest products industry accounted for 26,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in exports in 2016, according to Made in Alabama.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The Alabama Forestry Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1949 to advocate for Alabama companies and individuals connected to the forestry industry. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Forestry Association) A paper mill owned by International Paper Company and located in Pine Hill in western Wilcox County. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Forestry Association) The Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center, located near Andalusia in Covington County, is a field facility for Auburn University’s forestry and wildlife sciences program. The center covers more than 5,300 acres and was dedicated in 1980. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Forestry Association)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.