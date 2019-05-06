Hurricane Preparedness Week: Determine your risk, develop an evacuation plan

Hurricanes bring many hazards to U.S. coastlines and inland areas, including storm surge along the coast, inland flooding caused by heavy rainfall, tornadoes, strong wind, rip currents and large waves.

DETERMINE YOUR RISK: Find out today what types of wind and water hazards could happen where you live, and then start preparing now for how to handle them. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Their impacts can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur without it being a major hurricane. Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 5-11) is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane.

Determine Your Risk from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DEVELOP AN EVACUATION PLAN: The first thing you need to do is find out if you live in a storm surge hurricane evacuation zone or if you’re in a home that would be unsafe during a hurricane. If you are, figure out where you’d go and how you’d get there if told to evacuate. You do not need to travel hundreds of miles. Identify someone, perhaps a friend or relative who doesn’t live in an evacuation zone or unsafe home, and work it out with them to use their home as your evacuation destination. Be sure to account for your pets, as most local shelters do not permit them. Put the plan in writing for you and those you care about.

Develop an EvacuationPlan from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Information and graphics are from the National Weather Service.

