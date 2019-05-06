James Spann: Beautiful spring day for Alabama

James Spann forecasts delightful weather to start the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUN-FILLED MONDAY: A dry air mass covers Alabama this morning; we expect sunny weather across the state today with a high in the 79- to 82-degree range. The humidity will be low, and we will have a light north breeze. Tonight will be clear and pleasant.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: The weather will be warmer and still dry — sunny Tuesday and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots across west and south Alabama could touch 90 degrees.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will increase Thursday, and we will forecast a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and into Thursday night as a cold front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe storms just west of Alabama, but for now we don’t expect any major severe weather issues here with the main dynamic support lifting away to the north.

The front will become stationary somewhere across the state Friday, and we will need to maintain a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain will be determined by the location of the stalled front, and model agreement is not especially high for now. It could be the best chance of rain Friday is over the southern half of Alabama, but we will need to keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms going statewide for now. There’s no risk of organized severe storms Friday.

The high will be in the low 80s Thursday and in the 78- to 82-degree range Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will remain parked over Alabama, and we will need to keep some risk of showers and storms in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Like this past Saturday, it won’t rain all day, but a passing shower or storm will be possible from time to time. We will have more clouds than sun, and the high will be close to 80 degrees. Again severe storms are not expected.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will trend drier Monday, but an approaching upper trough will bring unsettled weather to the state during midweek with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s much of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: An EF-2 tornado tore through the western part of the city of Birmingham that Saturday evening, just west of downtown. Some of the heaviest damage was along Lomb Avenue, near Rickwood Field and the GES store (the Walmart of the day). One person was killed and 25 people were injured along the four-mile path. Two homes were destroyed and 60 damaged. Thirty industrial buildings also were damaged.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: A massive tornado hit Omaha, Nebraska, killing three people, injuring 133 others and causing more than $250 million damage. The tornado struck during the late afternoon, moving northeastward through the industrial and residential areas of west-central Omaha and lifting over the northern section of the city. The twister cut a swath 10 miles long and as much as a quarter-mile wide. It was the most costly in U.S. history up to that time.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.