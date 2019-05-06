Alabama Power Lineman Appreciation Spotlight: Scott Shultz

Editor’s note: Alabama NewsCenter is featuring Alabama Power linemen leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day June 3.

Growing up in Pinson, Scott Shultz had a bird’s-eye view of wide open green pastures.

As a Transmission lineman for Alabama Power, his view is even better. Shultz started working as a utility assistant in Transmission Construction in Northport.

He moved through various roles of increasing responsibility before he received his first lineman position in Jemison. Today, Shultz and his teammates can often be found off the beaten path, working on poles that are more than 100 feet tall. The equipment they maintain, repair and replace is essential to delivering reliable power to customers.

“Transmission is big poles, big towers, big wire,” said Shultz. “It’s what you see going across country. It’s not what goes to a customer’s house. Most of our customers don’t see what the Transmission employees do every day.”

On a seasoned transmission crew, each member can operate every piece of equipment. The crew must keep Safety First in order to return home safely each day to their families.

At home or work, Alabama Power Lineman Scott Shultz is all about family and service from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Shultz and his team often help with storm restoration in other areas of the country, such as last year following Hurricane Michael. Seeing people cheer them on from their front porches keeps the crews going when workdays are long. Working together as a team helps restoration work proceed quickly and efficiently.

“These guys I work with are my family, away from my family,” said Shultz.

“We have a diverse group of employees on the line crews,” said Kristen Bridges, Transmission line maintenance supervisor. “They all bring different perspectives and different work experiences. It’s important to listen to everybody’s input.”

Even with the day-to-day requirements of a lineman, Shultz still finds time to volunteer in his community. He coaches his son’s baseball team, mentors at the YMCA and volunteers at his church.

Shultz’s 5-year-old son, Pierce, plays coach-pitch baseball in the Chelsea Little League. Shultz is motivated to coach by the boys’ smiles as they learn the game and have fun.

Over the past year, Shultz has also worked with Ivan, a special needs student, at the Greystone YMCA. He met Ivan when he saw him struggling with weights at the gym. Their friendship grew to mentorship as Shultz became a cheerleader for the Special Olympics.

Scott Shultz is dedicated to his job as an Alabama Power lineman and to his co-workers. (Joe Allen/Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power linemen have to keep safety a constant priority to protect themselves and their co-workers. (contributed) Scott Shultz gets a sweet treat from his work family. (contributed) Scott Shultz’s line crew works a job for Alabama Power. (Joe Allen/Alabama NewsCenter) Scott Shultz’s line crew works a job for Alabama Power. (Joe Allen/Alabama NewsCenter) Scott Shultz is dedicated to his job as an Alabama Power lineman and to his co-workers. (Joe Allen/Alabama NewsCenter) Shultz with his wife, Chablis. (contributed) Shultz mows with his son, Pierce. (contributed) Scott Shultz mentors Ivan at the Greystone YMCA. (contributed) Shultz with his wife, Chablis. (contributed) Scott Shultz coaches his son, Pierce, in the Chelsea Little League. (contributed) Scott Shultz with his son, Pierce. (contributed)

Alabama Power has more than 1,300 Transmission and Distribution employees who work to keep the lights on every day. Though not all their titles are “lineman,” all work on the system to ensure the lights stay on in Alabama.

Leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day in June, Alabama NewsCenter each week will spotlight line workers and their contributions to the company, commitment to Our Values and the role they play in elevating Alabama communities.