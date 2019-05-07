Alabama Legacy Moment: Arthur Alexander

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Arthur Alexander
The Florence native had songs covered by The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Arthur Alexander.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Arthur Alexander from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

community

Plant Gaston APSO members cheer special-needs children with fishing days

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: Alabama stays dry Wednesday; showers, storms return late Thursday

Next Story

Related Stories