Hurricane Preparedness Week: Assemble disaster supplies

The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before hurricane season begins June 1. Do not wait until a warning is issued and the stores are empty or closed.

You’re going to need supplies not just to get through the storm but for the potentially lengthy and unpleasant aftermath. Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family for a minimum of three days. Electricity and water could be out for at least that long.

You’ll need extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights. Many of us have cell phones, and they all run on batteries. You’re going to need a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger.

Don’t forget to include your pets when gathering supplies.

Assemble disaster supplies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Information and graphics are from the National Weather Service.

Learn about determining your risk and developing an evacuation plan. Look for additional Hurricane Preparedness Week posts on Alabama NewsCenter each day this week. For more weather news and information from Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.