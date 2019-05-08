Alabama Power Junior Clinic teaches lessons about golf and life

Sunny, clear skies greeted participants in the annual Junior Clinic at Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf Course in Hoover.

Nearly 200 students participated in the annual clinic, learning not only about golf but also about the game of life.

Regions Junior Clinic educates and entertains students from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

PGA Tour Champions professionals Ken Tanigawa and Shaun Micheel were the instructors of the clinic, held the morning of Tuesday, May 7.

The clinic was ahead of the Regions Tradition, which will run through Sunday, May 12.

Children’s of Alabama is the tournament’s primary beneficiary. Since the tourney began in 1992, more than $17 million has been raised to benefit charities.

On Wednesday, the Celebrity Pro-Am featured sports celebrities, including University of Alabama coach Nick Saban, Auburn coach Gus Malzhan, former Auburn running back and pro football player Bo Jackson, former Alabama running back and pro football player Trent Richardson, and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.