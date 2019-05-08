Hangout Fest releases schedule for lineup

Hangout Fest on Tuesday announced set times for all the bands performing Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, at the Gulf Shores music festival.

Among the most anticipated acts who will perform during the festival’s 10th year are: Cardi B (Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. on the Pandora Surf Stage), Diplo (Friday, May 17 at 9:15 p.m. in the Boom Boom Tent), Travis Scott (Friday, May 17 at 9:45 p.m. on the Hangout Stage), Ella Mai (Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. in the Boom Boom Tent), Vampire Weekend (Friday, May 17 at 7:45 p.m. on the Pandora Surf Stage), Khalid (Saturday, May 18 at 9:45 p.m. on the Hangout Stage) and the Lumineers (Sunday, May 19 at 9:35 p.m. on the Hangout Stage).

Fans who are planning to attend can download the Hangout Fest app on iOS or Android. The app allows fans to plan their schedule, listen to the Hangout Playlist on Pandora and register their wristband.

A limited number of general admission and shuttle passes remain and can be bought on the app or the website. Fans also can buy tickets to the Thursday, May 16 Kickoff Party, which features Big Gigantic, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Camelphat, SNBRN and more. For more information, click here or download the Hangout Fest app.