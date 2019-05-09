Make mom sparkle at a celebration in Can’t Miss Alabama

Honor your leading lady with a special treat

Mother’s Day at the Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo and the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum are free to all moms on their special day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. See animals from Africa to Australia at the zoo. Touch the furs and antlers of some of the animals on display at the museum. All the displays are assembled from natural material and actual plants, rocks, trees, small critters, dirt and sand collected from the site where displayed animals live. The last admission is at 4 p.m. and guests must exit the park at 5:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event is at 2301 Coliseum Parkway.

To learn more, contact 334-625-4900 or visit www.montgomeryzoo.com for tickets.

Gladys Knight in concert

Gladys Knight will perform at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center Mother’s Day at 7 p.m. The singer, songwriter, actress and author is a seven-time Grammy Award winner. Knight is listed in “Rolling Stone” magazine as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. The rhythm and blues, soul, pop and gospel singer is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Knight’s hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.” You may also join Knight for a Mother’s Day party before the show starts in the Odess Theatre. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served at 6 p.m. Admission is free for members and $25 in advance for nonmembers. RSVP to [email protected] or call 205-996-6113.

For the concert, ticket prices start at $67.

Visit www.alysstephens.org for ticket information.

Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight will perform at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Mother’s Day. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight will perform at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Mother’s Day. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mother’s Day Brunch in Auburn

Treat your mother to a special Mother’s Day Brunch at Ariccia Cucina Italiana from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch buffet includes a carving station, seafood bar, dessert bar, kids’ corner and more. Go here for the complete menu. Reservations are required. Adult tickets are $45, children’s tickets are $19 and children younger than 5 eat free. Prices do not include tax and service charge. To learn more, follow the event on Facebook or visit www.aricciacucina.com.

The venue is at 241 South College St.

‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Alfred Uhry’s “Driving Miss Daisy” comedy-drama is being featured at Theatre Downtown through Saturday, May 18. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play shows how two older Southerners (Daisy Werthan and Hoke Coleburn) of different backgrounds developed a relationship when racial tensions were high. Enjoy a special Mother’s Day matinee at 2 p.m.

Contact [email protected] at 205-565-8838.

Theatre-goers can see the play at 2410 Fifth Ave. S.

Mother’s Day Brunch in Guntersville

A great Mother’s Day has been planned at the Lake Guntersville State Park annual Spoil and Treat brunch. Enjoy carved steamship round, sliced cob-smoked ham, chicken and dressing, peach glazed pork loin, creamy mashed potatoes, broccoli with hollandaise, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, assorted salads and desserts. The brunch starts at 10 a.m. at 1155 Lodge Drive in Guntersville. Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $12.50 for children.

Prices do not include tax and service charge.

For questions contact [email protected] or call 256-571-5440.

Mother’s Day at Bellingrath

Mothers of all ages will enjoy the Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra (MYSO) on Mother’s Day at 5:30 p.m., presented by Bellingrath Gardens and Home. MYSO musicians are middle school, high school and early collegiate students through age 21. MYSO is a training orchestra for young, accomplished musicians along the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. The students are given the opportunity for growth and development by preparing, studying and performing various genres of orchestral literature. MYSO provides string, brass, woodwind and percussion students with instruction from professional musicians. Get tickets here for live music at the gardens. Because of limited seating, feel free to bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic supper.

For updates and more information, call 251-973-2217.

The concert is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform at Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Mother’s Day. (Contributed) The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform at Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Mother’s Day. (Contributed) The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform at Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Mother’s Day. (Contributed) The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra musicians are middle school, high school and early collegiate students through age 21. (Contributed) The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra musicians are middle school, high school and early collegiate students through age 21. (Contributed) The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra musicians are middle school, high school and early collegiate students through age 21. (Contributed) The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra musicians are middle school, high school and early collegiate students through age 21. (Contributed)

Magic City Wine Fest

Kick off the holiday weekend at the Magic City Wine Fest Saturday, May 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo. The annual event will feature wine and beer from a variety of regions. Wines are provided by International Wines. To complement the wine fest, enjoy food from a variety of restaurants and live entertainment. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. The proceeds will benefit the Birmingham Zoo.

The event is rain or shine with no refunds.

2019 Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

Homestead Hollow returns to Springville for its arts and crafts festival May 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fan favorite will showcase demonstrations of blacksmithing, antique and vintage goods, hand-decorated arts and crafts, wood stove cooking, quilting, soap making, whiskey making and other early pioneer activities. Feast on barbecue, funnel cakes, fried pies, ice cream, beans, greens, footlongs, corn dogs and other items at the food court. Local artists will provide live entertainment all day. Popular kids’ activities include wagon rides, face painting, a bungee jump and inflatable attractions. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children age 2 and younger.

No pets are allowed.

For more information, call 205-467-3681, 205-467-2002 or email [email protected].

Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road in Springville.

Prattville City Fest

An evening of family fun is available at the Prattville City Fest May 10-11. Friday night the Tip-Tops will headline a free concert. Saturday night will feature arts and crafts, kids’ activities and more. The hours are Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Skateboards, bikes, golf carts and alcohol are not permitted. Tickets are $2 and children younger than 5 are admitted free.

For more information, call 334-365-7392.

Prattville City Fest has a free children’s area including inflatables and activities. (Contributed) Enjoy more than 225 vendors, live music and children’s activities. (Contributed) Food vendors will be on site and restaurants will be open. (Contributed) Come early with your chair and your appetite. (Contributed) Specialty shops and restaurants will be open in historic downtown Prattville. (Contributed) The Prattville City Fest is a major event for family fun. (Contributed)

16th Annual Art in the Park in Jasper

Art in the Park is Saturday, May 11 in Gamble Park at 9 a.m. This year’s featured artist is Maurice Cook. More than 75 artists will be featured in the juried art show. The event will showcase hand-crafted art, paintings, drawings, wood carving, jewelry and other art-related items. Entertainment will include dance troupes, live music and children’s activities.

For updates, follow the art show on Facebook.

Regions Tradition Golf Tournament

The Regions Tradition is underway through Sunday, May 12 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. Go here for the complete schedule. Follow this link for ticket information. For more details, call 1-877-332-7804 or visit the website.

Stay current through social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The venue is at 4100 Greystone Drive.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe at Briarwood Ballet

Listed among Time magazine’s Top 100 Novels, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe has delighted readers of all ages for more than 60 years, and now the Briarwood Ballet brings this timeless tale to life. Experience in a new way this delightful story of triumph when the mighty lion, Aslan, offers his own life in the stead of a young traitor. The free performances are Saturday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m. in the Barbara B. Barker Fine Arts Auditorium at Briarwood High School on Alabama Highway 119.

For more information and tickets, visit briarwood.org/balletevents.

Downtown Music Festival in Gadsden

Gadsden offers food, fellowship and entertainment on Saturday, May 11. The 2011 America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will headline the event. Other performing artists are The Jess Goggins Band, The Albert Simpson Trio and Soul Survivor.

Admission is free.

To learn more about the festival, visit the website.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from dg restaurant are set for Saturday, May 11. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find Alabama grown, raised and made goods.

Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Buck Creek Festival

The annual Buck Creek Festival is May 10-11 at the Helena Amphitheater Park. Entertainment includes a rubber duck race, live music, food, crafts and children’s activities. Thousands of ducks will take the plunge on the banks of Buck Creek, but only one will emerge as the winner. Admission is free. The only animals allowed are service animals. The hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit www.buckcreekfestival.com.

The banks of Buck Creek are just below the dam.