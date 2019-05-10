Hangout Fest profile: Cardi B

Performer: Cardi B

Hangout Fest: Sunday, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Pandora Surf Stage

Type of Music: Hip hop/rap

About: Cardi B is among the hip hop artists who’ll appear at the Hangout Music Fest. She was born in The Bronx, New York City, as Belcalis Marlenis Almanza. Now internationally known, she gained fame initially as an internet sensation and also as a regular cast member of the VH1 reality television show, Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her career credits not only include rapper and hip hop artist, but also actress. As a rap artist, her work has been recognized by the industry. Her first album was released in 2018. Her numerous accolades include:

• A Grammy Award.

• Two Guiness World Records.

• Three American Music Awards.

• Three MTV Video Music Awards.

• Seven Billboard Music Awards.

• Nine BET HIP Hop Awards.

She became the first woman in history to have five simultaneous singles on the R&B/ Hip Hop Songs charts. She’s also cashed in on the fashion industry, making millions within hours of her fashion line debuting recently.

Cardi B is married to fellow rapper Offset and has one daughter.

Discography:

Invasion of Privacy (2018)

CB2 (TBD)

You might have heard: “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “GIrl Like You,” “Ring,” “Please Me”

For fans of: Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown

Social:

https://www.facebook.com/IamCardiB

https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/

Sources: Wikipedia.com, HangoutFest.com