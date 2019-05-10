Hurricane Preparedness Week: Help your neighbor

Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a disaster, but there are also many ways you can help your neighbors before a hurricane approaches. Learn about all the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes. Start the conversation now with these Neighbor Helping Neighbor strategies.

For more information on hurricane safety tips and resources, visit the National Weather Service Hurricane Safety page.

Learn about determining your risk and developing an evacuation plan, assembling emergency supplies, getting an insurance checkup and strengthening your home. For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.

Information and graphics are from the National Weather Service.