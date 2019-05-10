Sautéed grouper at The Rawls Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Enterprise boasts a restaurant that made the State Tourism Department’s list of best foods in 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Customers rave about the sautéed grouper from The Rawls Restaurant, cooked to perfection in olive oil.

The Rawls is a historic landmark featuring fine dining in a casual atmosphere, with an emphasis on farm-to-table ingredients from the surrounding region.



Sauteed grouper at The Rawls Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.