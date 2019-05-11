Fun with ESPN’s Greg McElroy and Laura Rutledge in Birmingham

ESPN colleagues Laura Rutledge and Greg McElroy take playful jabs at each other in a tongue-in-cheek interview after their visit to Children’s of Alabama in support of the Regions Tradition.

“I don’t know what she does the 14 or 15 days a year she’s not working,” joked McElroy about Rutledge’s presence across ESPN’s many broadcasting platforms.

Rutledge’s response?

“He’s a huge star in this business,” she said. “I think sometimes his head gets too big.”

It’s all in fun, of course. But make no mistake: The rapport is genuine, as is the time the duo gives to visit the young patients at Children’s, one of the nation’s top pediatric hospitals.

