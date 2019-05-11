Greg McElroy talks golf in Alabama and his top college football picks for 2019

College football analyst Greg McElroy talks about golf’s place in a football-crazed state.

“Big events, like the Regions Tradition, have continued to open people’s eyes about the quality of golf we have in this area of the country,” said McElroy, the former college and NFL quarterback who led Alabama to the 2009 national title.

In a quick but wide-ranging interview, McElroy offers insight into a College Football Playoff darkhorse for 2019 and the underrated game-day atmosphere in the Pac-12 Conference.

This item originally appeared on Regions Doing More Today.