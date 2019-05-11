ESPN’s Laura Rutledge names some SEC football favorites

ESPN personality Laura Rutledge takes a few minutes with the Doing More Today crew to discuss why she visits Children’s of Alabama hospital each year prior to the Regions Tradition.

“I love coming here. It’s just a really special place,” Rutledge said. “It’s one of those places where you come and you know really special things are happening here.”

Spend a couple of minutes with the SEC Network host as she also shares her thoughts on college football – including the best place to pregame in the SEC.

This item originally appeared on Regions Doing More Today.