Recipe: Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Enjoy this extra special treat on Mother’s Day.

I am a huge fan of coconut cream pie, and a local barbecue joint has what I think is the absolute best. So, when a friend of mine pointed me to this recipe, saying it was really close to that one, I immediately ran out to grab the stuff to make it.

Admittedly, it was pretty close, but with a few tweaks, I think this version is now even closer … dare I say, nearly perfect?

It’s deliciously thick and creamy with tons of coconut flavor because of the addition of a little coconut extract. And I just love the complement of the sweetened whipped cream on top. While I love a good meringue, I think the flavors of coconut just go so well with the cream. Adding a little toasted coconut on top gives the pie a perfect textural contrast if you’ve got a few extra minutes to toast some, but it’s perfectly delicious without it, too.

Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Prep time: 30 minutes

Chill time: 4 hours

Servings: 8

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) pie shell, baked according to the package instructions

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups half-and-half

4 egg yolks

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon coconut extract

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

For the whipped cream:

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, salt, cornstarch, half-and-half and egg yolks.

Place the pan over medium heat and cook, whisking constantly, until boiling.

Cook for 1 to 2 additional minutes, until thick.

Remove from heat and stir in the butter and vanilla and coconut extracts.

Add the coconut and stir until the butter has melted completely.

Pour into the prepared crust, cover and chill at least four hours, but preferably overnight.

Once ready to serve, beat the cream and powdered sugar together in a large bowl until stiff peaks form.

Top the pie with the whipped cream and serve.

Add toasted coconut, if desired.

Notes

For toasted coconut, spread 1 cup of sweetened coconut flakes on a parchment- or silicone mat-lined rimmed baking sheet and bake it at 325 degrees, stirring every 4 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Watch it closely, though. Once it starts browning, it will brown very quickly. Cool completely.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”