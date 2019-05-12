On this day in Alabama history: Crestwood field was named

May 12, 2007

On May 12, 2007, the football field at Crestwood Park in Birmingham was re-dedicated as the Claud D. Cotten III Memorial Field with a plaque erected to honor his memory. Cotten was born Jan. 25, 1961, and died Sept. 12, 2005. He was an artist and community volunteer associated with several civic organizations in his home neighborhood of Crestwood, as well as in the Wahouma community. Cotten served on the board of Birmingham AIDS Outreach and volunteered at the Old Firehouse Shelter, Girls Inc. of Central Alabama and for the Crestwood Colts youth football team. He was particularly involved helping students at Whatley Elementary School and in the Crestwood and Wahouma youth athletics programs.

