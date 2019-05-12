Trent Richardson returns to Regions Tradition for Celebrity Pro-Am

By Doug Segrest

Trent Richardson returns to Regions Tradition for Celebrity Pro-Am
Trent Richardson hopes his high-scoring season with the Alliance of American Football helps him return to the NFL. (Regions Doing More Today)

Former Alabama and NFL running back Trent Richardson hopes to get back to the league after rebooting his career in the Alliance of American Football, which he led in scoring. In a quick interview with the Doing More Today crew, Richardson talked about what brings him to the Regions Tradition.

“It’s just a part of Birmingham that you want to be a part of every year,” said Richardson, who lives in the area during the offseason.

Spend a couple minutes with Richardson as he updates Nick Saban’s status post hip surgery and shares why he wants a golf match showdown with “Terrible” Charles Barkley. “I can beat him.”

This item originally appeared on Regions Doing More Today.

business

NASCAR's plan to boost attendance and ratings: Betting on races

Prev Story
innovation

Researchers present findings on anti-cancer compounds discovered at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

Next Story

Related Stories