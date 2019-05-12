Trent Richardson returns to Regions Tradition for Celebrity Pro-Am

Former Alabama and NFL running back Trent Richardson hopes to get back to the league after rebooting his career in the Alliance of American Football, which he led in scoring. In a quick interview with the Doing More Today crew, Richardson talked about what brings him to the Regions Tradition.

“It’s just a part of Birmingham that you want to be a part of every year,” said Richardson, who lives in the area during the offseason.

Spend a couple minutes with Richardson as he updates Nick Saban’s status post hip surgery and shares why he wants a golf match showdown with “Terrible” Charles Barkley. “I can beat him.”

This item originally appeared on Regions Doing More Today.