Alabama Power Lineman Appreciation Spotlight: Heith Hase

Heith Hase is described by peers as a good family man who cares about his work, is open-minded and dependable. Hase, a resident of Piedmont, is a 12-year employee of Alabama Power and a member of a line crew serving the Anniston area.

“I love what I do,” said Hase. “Especially in storm emergency situations, it is very fulfilling to see how our work helps the community and makes their life a lot easier.”

Although his job can be challenging, he finds value in working in an environment that fosters diversity, safety and personal growth. His crew is made up of men from different backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking. He describes this diversity as important to getting work done safely each day.

“I am honored and grateful to have the job I have,” Hase said. “Alabama Power not only gives me the opportunity to provide for my family, but also gives me everything I need to do my job safely.”

He and his co-workers are like family, spending time together at work and on the weekends. While various crew members play golf or fish in their spare time, the entire group pulls together frequently. Hase’s wife, Gail, enjoys spending quality time with the crew and their spouses several times each year for a planned dinner at each other’s homes. “They are a lot like family to us, and we are able to bond,” she said.

Heith Hase is an Alabama Power lineman with a love for community service from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Hase takes pride in knowing that he is a part of a tight-knit group who are always looking out for each other’s best interests. Fellow crew member Jamian Hicks couldn’t agree more with Hase’s view of their group. “I don’t call us a team; I’d rather call it family,” he said. “We look out for each other and make sure we get home every day safely.”

Hicks spent his first two years with Alabama Power as an apprentice on the truck with Hase. He credits Hase for teaching him a lot about his job, the company and safety standards.

Hase not only loves what he does at work, but he thrives in volunteer work. Serving people around him comes naturally to Hase and his family. As the father of three girls – ages 7, 9 and 12 – it is not unusual to find him coaching their softball teams, preparing and maintaining the fields and serving on the booster club.

Piedmont recreation supervisor Jay Wilson relies heavily on volunteers in the rural city of 4,600 residents. Wilson describes volunteers like Hase as essential to preparing children to be successful in the future, both on and off the field. While finding committed volunteers can be difficult, they serve vital roles in field maintenance, fundraising and coaching.

“Heith never fails to answer our call,” Wilson said. “He really is the jack of all trades, sacrificing his time, energy, money and talents. I cannot ask for any better volunteers than people like Heith.”

While Hase doesn’t look for recognition in his efforts at work and in volunteer roles, he said it is an honor to be noticed by his company.

“Heith is an excellent lineman and I am glad he is on my team,” said Will Cox, foreman of Hase’s line crew. “He is a great guy, helpful and always there for us when needed. He is really unlike anyone else, volunteering as a coach and at the local food bank.”

Alabama Power has more than 1,300 Transmission and Distribution employees who work to keep the lights on every day. Though not all their titles are “lineman,” all work on the system to ensure the lights stay on in Alabama.

Leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day in June, Alabama NewsCenter each week will spotlight line workers and their contributions to the company, and the role they play in elevating Alabama communities.