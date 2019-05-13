Hangout Fest profile: Diplo

Performer: Diplo

Hangout Fest: Friday, May 17, from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hangout Fest Boom Boom Tent

Type of music: Electronic dancehall, rap, hip hop

About: Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo, is a Mississippi native now based in Los Angeles who made his name musically in the underground dance party scene in Philadelphia. A musician, DJ, rapper and producer, Diplo seems to be everywhere these days. He’s the co-creator and lead member of the electronic dancehall music project Major Lazer, a member of the supergroup LSD with Lambrith and Sia, founder and manager of record label Mad Decent and a cofounder of the nonprofit arts organization Heaps Decent, among other projects.

He has worked with numerous artists, including M.I.A., Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Beyoncé, to name a very few. As for his alias, it’s reportedly inspired by his childhood love of dinosaurs, and specifically the plant-eating Sauropod, Diplodocus.

Expect a high-energy set that touches on many of the sounds and genres Diplo has explored through his eclectic career, from dance-electronica, to Jamaican dancehall, to rap, pop, neo-soul and hip hop.

Discography: “Florida” (2004), “Fabriclive.24” (2005), “Favela Strikes Back” (2006), “I Like Turtles” (2007), “Decent Work for Decent Pay” (2009), “Blow Your Head” (2010), “Chasing the Dragon” (2010), “Riddimentary” (2011), “Skillrex and Diplo Present Jack U” (2015).

You might have heard: “Where are U now” (with Justin Bieber), “Express Yourself” (with Nicky Da B) “XXX 88” (With Danish pop star MO), “Boy oh Boy”

For fans of: Diplo is so ubiquitous these days and touches so many music styles, you’ll find something to like if you are a fan of hip hop, reggae, dancehall, Afro pop, electronica, you name it.

Social:

https://www.facebook.com/diplo/

https://twitter.com/_diplo_

https://www.instagram.com/diplo/?hl=en

Sources: Billboard, AllMusic and Paradigm.