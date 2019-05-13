James Spann: Cool night ahead for Alabama

DELIGHTFUL MAY DAY: The sky is mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are in the mid 70s, which is below average for this time of the year. Tonight will be clear and cool; most places will drop into the low 50s by daybreak. Colder spots will visit the 40s.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day; with ample sunshine the high will be in the mid 70s, and the humidity will stay low.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Wednesday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a high close to 80 degrees. We will bring in a chance of widely scattered showers late Wednesday night and Thursday over the northern half of the state; moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be light and spotty. Otherwise, Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather heats up Friday and Saturday; both days will be dry and warm with a good supply of sunshine and a high in the 87- to 90-degree range. The sky will be partly sunny Sunday with a high in the mid 80s. We will bring in a chance of showers late Sunday and Sunday night ahead of a front. Rain should be fairly light with limited dynamic support.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible Monday; otherwise the week looks mostly dry and very warm, with highs in the upper 80s most days. A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast, keeping things quiet and toasty.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Huntsville — 34.38 inches (+13.05)

Tuscaloosa — 25.12 (+4.16)

Birmingham — 23.54 (+2.62)

Anniston — 23.39 (+3)

Montgomery — 20.37 (-0.91)

ON THIS DATE IN 1980: An F3 tornado ripped directly through the center of Kalamazoo, Michigan, killing five people, injuring 79, leaving 1,200 homeless and causing $50 million in damage. The tornado passed directly over the American Bank, where a barograph reported a pressure drop of 0.59 inches.

