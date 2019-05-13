Mother’s Day at Children’s of Alabama hospital brightened by special deliveries

While professional golfers on the PGA Tour Champions aimed for the greens at the Regions Tradition golf tournament, hundreds of volunteers packed green boxes to ensure mothers would feel like champions at Children’s of Alabama.

Birmingham’s Cheeriodicals coordinated a special delivery to the hospital on Mother’s Day in what was to be the last day of the golf tournament. A weather delay extended the tournament to Monday, which saw Steve Stricker claim his first major championship.

Cheeriodicals, volunteers bring comfort to moms at Children’s of Alabama on Mother’s Day from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Throughout the past week, volunteers from Regions, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Alabama Power Service Organization and Edgar’s Bakery joined with some golf pros and others to pack the bright green Cheeriodicals boxes. Boxes were packed with items for mothers of children staying at the hospital as well as for the children themselves.

“I could not be prouder of the volunteers from Alabama Power Company who commit year over year and time and again to give their talent to causes that really help elevate the state,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation.

Some surprise deliveries were made to mothers during the Regions Pro-Am tournament. But the bulk were made at Children’s of Alabama on Sunday morning. The mothers were appreciative and often tearful for the show of love and support.

Volunteers from Alabama Power Service Organization, Regions, Greystone Golf and Country Club and Edgar’s Bakery teamed with Cheeriodicals to pack and deliver gift boxes to mothers and children at Children’s of Alabama on Mother’s Day. (Children’s of Alabama) Volunteers from Alabama Power Service Organization, Regions, Greystone Golf and Country Club and Edgar’s Bakery teamed with Cheeriodicals to pack and deliver gift boxes to mothers and children at Children’s of Alabama on Mother’s Day. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Volunteers from Alabama Power Service Organization, Regions, Greystone Golf and Country Club and Edgar’s Bakery teamed with Cheeriodicals to pack and deliver gift boxes to mothers and children at Children’s of Alabama on Mother’s Day. “It is an amazing thing really,” said Morgan White, a mother of an 8-month-old daughter who is scheduled for heart surgery Wednesday. “It really helps. Being in the hospital is hard anyways, but being in the hospital on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, holidays is really, really nerve-wracking.”

“It’s going to be a great Mother’s Day,” White added. “I get to spend it with my daughter and now I have all of this stuff to help me cope.”