Alabama Legacy Moment: Daniel Pratt

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Daniel Pratt
Prattville is named for Alabama industrialist Daniel Pratt. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Daniel Pratt.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Daniel Pratt from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

