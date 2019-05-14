James Spann: Another pleasant May day ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a delightful spring Tuesday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MORNING: A refreshing air mass covers Alabama this morning. Here are some temperatures just before daybreak:

Fort Payne — 45

Black Creek — 45

Cullman — 46

Haleyville — 47

Gadsden — 48

Hueytown — 48

Pell City — 48

Bessemer — 49

Decatur — 49

Anniston — 50

Birmingham — 51

Tuscaloosa — 55

Today will be sunny and pleasant with a high in the mid 70s. The average high for May 14 at Birmingham is 81. Tonight will be fair and cool again; most places will drop into the 50- to 55-degree range early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Moisture levels will rise, and we will bring in the chance of isolated showers on these two days over the northern half of the state — nothing widespread or heavy. Otherwise, both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be in the low 80s Wednesday, followed by mid 80s Thursday. Humidity levels will rise.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs in the 87- to 90-degree range. Then, on Sunday, the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible over the northern half of the state late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, but rain amounts should be light, and no severe storms are expected.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of scattered showers Monday over north Alabama, but the rest of the week looks generally dry as a strong upper ridge builds across the southern United States. Afternoon highs will be close to 90 degrees as the summer pattern sets in.

ON THIS DATE IN 1923: An early-morning, violent estimated F5 tornado cut a 45-mile path of destruction through Howard and Mitchell counties in Texas. In all, 23 people lost their lives and 250 suffered injuries. The path width of the tornado reached 1.5 miles at one point, and entire farms were “wiped off the face of the earth.” The First Baptist Church in Colorado City, Texas, became an emergency hospital for tornado victims.

