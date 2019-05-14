James Spann: A few isolated showers for Alabama on Wednesday, Thursday

MARVELOUS MAY DAY: The sky is sunny, humidity is low and temperatures are well below average across Alabama this afternoon. Most places are in the low to mid 70s, and the sky will stay fair tonight. We project a low for most places between 50 and 55 early Wednesday, with upper 40s for colder spots.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: The weather turns warmer; look for a high in the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday. We expect a mix of sun and clouds both days, and we will mention some risk of isolated showers over the northern half of the state thanks to a weak disturbance coming down in the northwest flow aloft. Moisture and dynamic support is limited, and rain amounts will be very light and spotty.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for a good supply of sunshine Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs between 87 and 90 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with a high in the mid to upper 80s; a few showers could reach north Alabama late in the day and Sunday night with the approach of a surface front. But, again, rain amounts should be light and spotty.

TO THE WEST: A very active severe weather pattern is setting up for parts of the Central U.S. over the next seven to 10 days. This is the first time the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area for all days (Days 4-8) with a 15 percent or greater probability of severe weather. No severe weather issues for Alabama anytime soon, however.

NEXT WEEK: A few scattered showers are possible Monday, but the rest of the week looks dry with hot afternoons. A strong upper ridge will bring low 90s to the state on most days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1923: An early-morning, violent estimated F5 tornado cut a 45-mile path of destruction through Howard and Mitchell counties in Texas. In all, 23 people lost their lives and 250 suffered injuries. The path width of the tornado reached 1.5 miles at one point, and entire farms were “wiped off the face of the earth.” The First Baptist Church in Colorado City, Texas, became an emergency hospital for tornado victims.

