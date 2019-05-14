Stricker Wins Regions Tradition by 6 Strokes

With weather forcing a series of stop and starts in the normal flow of the tournament, Steve Stricker still managed to burn up the Greystone golf course in a rain-extended Monday final round of the Regions Tradition. Heading into the second round Friday, Stricker was merely in contention. But he then shot a course record 64 and grabbed a lead he never relinquished.

Play was suspended on Sunday, following nearly an inch of rain and several days of saturation of the course. But the sun came out for the final day, making conditions dry, cool and perfect for golf. Stricker took advantage, finishing the day at 4 under par – 18 under for the tournament.

Stricker, who’s slated to be the Ryder Cup captain for this year’s U.S. team, grabbed his first major win at the Regions Tradition, the first major of the PGA Tour Champions 2019 schedule.

David Toms, Billy Andrade and Paul Goydos finished in a three-way tie for second. They could only watch as Stricker extended his lead on Monday to win the tournament by six strokes.

In accepting the winner’s trophy, Stricker praised the grounds crew for their work in getting the course playable. He thanked the PGA Tour Champions, as well as Greystone and Regions Bank for their support of the tournament.

After winning his first major, Stricker’s reaction was simple: “It means a lot!”

Since Regions took sponsorship of the Tradition in 2011, the tournament has been a major for the PGA Tour Champions. It’s raised more than $5 million for local charities, with the largest levels of support going to Children’s of Alabama.

The Pro-Am tournament brought out celebrities and crowds. Here were some who stopped by to talk to Alabama NewsCenter.

Live at Regions Tradition 2019 with Trent Richardson from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Live at Regions Tradition 2019 with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Live from Regions Tradition 2019 with UAB head football coach Bill Clark from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Live from Regions Tradition 2019 with Turning Points from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.