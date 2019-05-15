Hangout Fest profile: Hozier

Performer: Hozier

Hangout Fest: Sunday, May 19 at 6:45 p.m. on the Hangout Stage.

Type of music: Soulful Indie Pop/Rock

About: Andrew Hozier-Byrne, better known by the one-word name of Hozier, exploded onto the scene with a huge voice and sturdy songwriting with his self-titled album in 2014. Featuring the smash hit “Take Me to Church,” the album showcased the talents of the Irish singer-songwriter. Subsequent poor attempts by contestants on television singing competitions have only confirmed the staggering singing chops the originator possesses.

With his full-length follow-up album “Wasteland, Baby!” released in March, Hozier avoids taking us to church again by not treading the same ground but taking his music and lyrics to different places. From the soulful emotion of “Movement” to the guitar driven homage to music’s supernatural powers of “Almost (Sweet Music),” Hozier is proving he isn’t a one-trick pony while showcasing new vocal acrobatics.

Filling a room is not problem for Hozier. Wait and see what he can do when he takes aim at an entire beach at Hangout Fest!

Discography: “Hozier” (2014), “Nina Cried Power” EP (2018), “Wasteland, Baby!” (2019).

You might have heard: “Take Me to Church,” “Someone New,” “Nina Cried Power,” “Movement,” “Almost (Sweet Music).”

For fans of: George Ezra, James Bay, Adele, Maroon 5.

