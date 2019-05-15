Hyundai marks opening of $388 million engine facility in Montgomery

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC today celebrated the grand opening of its cylinder head manufacturing plant, a $388 million project that spurred the creation of 50 jobs.

Gov. Kay Ivey joined company officials and area leaders at the new plant in Montgomery, which is the third facility at HMMA to support production of more than 650,000 engines annually.

It also will enhance operations to support the production of Sonata and Elantra sedans.

“As we cut the ribbon on Hyundai’s engine production facility, we’re celebrating even more than a $388 million investment,” Ivey said. “We’re celebrating 50 more Alabamians earning a wage and the fact that we have a booming automotive industry.”

The latest expansion shows HMMA’s strong commitment to Alabama, Hyundai President and CEO Dong Ryeol Choi said when the project was announced last year.

“Hyundai is continuing its track record of investing in new manufacturing technologies to ensure the long-term success of our U.S. assembly plant,” he said.

A Hyundai employee works on the engine line in Montgomery. (contributed) Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama opened in 2005 and has been growing ever since. (Hyundai) The 2020 Sonata is the first major redesign of the Alabama-built sedan since the 2014 model. (Hyundai Motor Company)

Continued growth

HMMA’s engine plants will now produce two all-new 4-cylinder engines for the redesigned 2020 Sonata sedan: the Smartstream 2.5L Gasoline Direct Injection 4-cylinder engine, and the Smartstream 1.6L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection 4-cylinder engine.

These engines, which will offer Hyundai customers world-class fuel efficiency and reliability, will be built using enhanced technology for high-precision machining and manufacturing.

The new, 260,000-square-foot building was constructed using advanced techniques, such as the inclusion of isolation pads for machining equipment that will lead to more precise machining. The building project required more than 7,000 cubic yards of concrete and the movement of 150 football fields worth of dirt.

“Hyundai’s investment to prepare the Montgomery facility for next-generation engines underscores the strength of the alliance we have formed with the automaker and sets the stage for continued growth in this mutually beneficial relationship,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Advancing a partnership

Area leaders spoke of the solid partnership between Hyundai and the Montgomery community.

“When Hyundai wins, Montgomery wins. We are so proud of Hyundai’s track record of success and stand steadfast in our continued support of HMMA,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

“Their success cascades down into every facet of our community in a very positive way.”

Willie Durham, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, called the expansion a testament of Hyundai’s ability to deliver next-generation products and services.

“This new project signifies a continued investment in Montgomery’s skilled tech workforce, and the Montgomery-Hyundai partnership. These advanced manufacturing job opportunities will build a diverse talent pipeline and attract and retain a skilled workforce.”

Elton Dean, chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, said, “Montgomery has a long history of public-private partnerships and has seen tremendous economic success from strong relationships like the one we have with Hyundai. It’s these types of partnerships that fuel growth across our region.

“Hyundai has done more than that. It changed the paradigm of our great county,” Dean said. “We are so very honored to be the home of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and will continue to maintain and improve the inviting business ecosystem in Montgomery.”

Hyundai also produces the Santa Fe SUV at its Montgomery factory, which opened in May 2005.

It is the Montgomery region’s largest private manufacturer with 2,700 full-time and 500 part-time employees.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.