James Spann: Just a few isolated showers for Alabama through Thursday

ONE LAST COOL MORNING: Many communities have dipped into the mid to upper 40s this morning across north and central Alabama; our Skywatcher at Black Creek near Gadsden reports 44 degrees just before daybreak. Enjoy this cool morning; the next time we see 40s on the map will probably be in mid to late September.

Today will be partly sunny with a high around 80 degrees; we will mention a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight because of a disturbance riding down the northwest flow over the region. While most communities will be dry, where storms do form over northwest Alabama they could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) defined for the northwest corner of the state later today and early tonight because of the potential of gusty winds and small hail.

Don’t look for much change Thursday — a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s. We will mention a chance of only isolated showers and storms; most places will be dry.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Heat and humidity levels will be rising. We reach the upper 80s Friday and Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s, and we will bring in a chance of showers late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with the approach of a front. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected as the main dynamic support will pass well to the west and north of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The front will dissipate over Alabama Monday, and a few scattered showers are possible. The rest of the week looks dry and hot as a strong upper ridge builds over the region; we will see highs in the low 90s on most days.

TO THE WEST: Multiple rounds of severe storms are possible across parts of the central United States on a daily basis Friday through early next week, but all of that will stay well to the west of Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in Silverton, Texas. A 5,000-pound gasoline storage tank was reportedly carried 1.5 miles and dropped into a lake. Residents said the tornado “looked like red sand, boiling and rumbling.”

