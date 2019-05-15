James Spann: A few showers for Alabama tonight and Thursday

RADAR CHECK: A disturbance riding down the northwest flow aloft over Alabama is producing some light rain over the northeast counties at mid-afternoon; temperatures there have cooled into the 60s thanks to evaporative cooling. Elsewhere, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees.

A few isolated showers or storms remain possible tonight, but many communities will stay dry. On Thursday, we will maintain the chance of widely scattered showers or thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening, but odds of any one place getting wet remain low. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. We might see an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon, much like a summer day, but again most communities will remain dry. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of a surface front, and we will mention a chance of showers and storms by mid to late afternoon and into Sunday night. Severe storms are possible west of Alabama Sunday, but they should weaken as they move into our state thanks to warmer air aloft and the main dynamic support lifting well to the north. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall and dissipate over the state Monday; a few showers are possible with a high in the mid 80s. Then, a strong upper high builds across the region, setting the stage for hot and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in Silverton, Texas. A 5,000-pound gasoline storage tank was reportedly carried 1.5 miles and dropped into a lake. Residents said the tornado “looked like red sand, boiling and rumbling.”

