Hangout Fest profile: Travis Scott

Performer: Travis Scott

Hangout Fest: Friday, May 17 at 9:45 p.m. on the Hangout Stage.

Type of music: hip hop, trap

About: Jacques Berman Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. He signed his first major-label deal with Epic Records in 2012.

After several mixtapes and two studio albums, he released his third album, “Astroworld” in August 2018. It produced his first Hot 100 No. 1 single, “Sicko Mode,” and featured a long list of guest vocalists and producers, including Drake, Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, John Mayer, James Blake, Stevie Wonder and others.

Scott grew up in Houston, dropping out of college to fully pursue music. His influences include Bon Iver, M.I.A., Kanye West and T.I.

Scott makes heavy use of audio manipulation effects in his music, which has been described as a blend of traditional hip hop and lo-fi and his often characterized as “ambient.” Rolling Stone says he has “some of the most outsized and ambitious artistic impulses in modern rap.” Vulture has described his sound as “dark, syncretic, hi-res and above all unnatural.”

Discography: “Rodeo” (2015), “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” (2016), “Astroworld” (2018)

You might have heard: “Sicko Mode,” “Yosemite,” “Watch,” “Antidote.”

For fans of: Kanye West, T.I., Drake

Social: Facebook, Instagram and Vimeo.

Sources: travisscott.com