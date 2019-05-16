Hangout with Can’t Miss Alabama for great music festivals, plays and sporting events

Relax and enjoy great weekend entertainment.

Hangout Music Fest

The Hangout Music Festival is May 16-19 in Gulf Shores. The festival headliners are Cardi B, Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Judah the Lion and other performers. Attendees ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. The event is rain or shine. For tickets, directions, lodging and general information, visit the website.

Award-winning rap artist Cardi B headlines the Hangout Music Fest Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. (contributed) Khalid is headed for Gulf Shores and Hangout Fest. (contributed) The Lumineers will play Hangout Fest in advance of their third album’s September release. (contributed)

‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Alfred Uhry’s comedy-drama “Driving Miss Daisy” is being featured at Theatre Downtown through Saturday, May 18. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play shows how two older Southerners (Daisy Werthan and Hoke Coleburn) of different backgrounds developed a relationship when racial tensions were high. Contact [email protected] at 205-565-8838. Theatre-goers can see the play at 2410 5th Ave. S. in Birmingham.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful azaleas, irises, rhododendrons, ferns, oak-leaf hydrangeas, roses, herbs, summer annuals, flowering shrubs, perennials and wildflowers are among the array of flowers. View the May flower gallery here . Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour

Tyler Perry’s Mabel “Madea” Simmons will perform with Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton in Madea’s Farewell Play Tour Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Perry is an actor, playwright, filmmaker and comedian known for “A Madea Christmas,” “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” and “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster. Photos and videos are not allowed.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

Enjoy the musical “The Little Shop of Horrors” May 17-June 2 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company. The musical is based on Roger Corman’s 1960 cult horror film. The award-winning musical is about a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human blood. Showtimes are Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $19. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street.

Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Call 205-324-2424 or go online for tickets.

Do Dah Day Festival

People of all ages will enjoy live music, a parade, kids activities and pet-friendly festivities at Do Dah Eve and Do Dah Day May 17-18 on Highland Avenue. Enter your pet for a chance to win Do Dah Day King or Queen. The proceeds will benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation. For more information, contact [email protected].

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Carlos Conducts Brahms, Beethoven and Schumann will be performed by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Performances are May 17-18 at 7 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. Symphony No. 8 will be played with works by two composers who idolized Beethoven: Brahms and Schumann. Discounts are available for students, teachers, patrons 40 and younger, veterans, active military and more. Purchase tickets at www.alysstephens.org.

Creek Bank Festival



The Creek Bank Festival, hosted by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, is one of Leeds’ biggest family festivals. This year’s event will feature arts and crafts, shopping, food vendors, petting zoo, hula hoop contest, MoonPie eating contest, dog pageant, horse and camel rides, face painting and Elvis, who is back by popular demand. The free event is Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 205-699-5001 or email [email protected] for event information. The venue is at Leeds Memorial Park, 1132 Ashville Road.

Birmingham Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

The Birmingham Barons will play the Mississippi Braves May 16-20 at Regions Field. Follow this link for game highlights. The venue is at 1401 1st Ave. S. For more details, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].

Red, White & Boots

Red, White & Boots presents Songs of Hope Thursday, May 16 at WorkPlay at 7 p.m. Veterans will share their most intimate experiences while serving in the military with some of country music’s best songwriters. After the veteran shares the story, the performing artist will create a song. The audience will decide on the No. 1 hit of the night. The proceeds will support veterans with PTSD and moral injury. The performers are Chris Turner, Leslie Satcher, Bernie Nelson, Jeremy Bussey, J.T. Cooper and Dan Demay. Visit the website to learn more and for ticket information. The venue is at 500 23rd St. S.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Clutch and Jeanette Harris Sunday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Birmingham Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Cahaba Lily Festival

The 30th annual Cahaba Lily Festival will take place Saturday, May 18. The festival celebrates the unique lily that grows in spectacular clusters in the rocky shoals of the nearby Cahaba River. Dr. Larry Davenport of Samford University will headline the morning’s program. Beginning at 8 a.m. just outside the Lily Center, a variety of native plants and other nature-related items will be displayed for viewing and purchase. West Blocton High School Ukulele Band will provide the entertainment. Donations for the lunch are welcomed. For information, call the West Blocton Town Hall at 205-938-7622, Charles Allen at 205-938-2479 or Myrtle Jones at 205-938-7304 or email [email protected] .

Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo

The 37th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is May 16-18. Events include a street dance, western fashion show, special needs rodeo and more. Click here for the complete schedule. Tickets are $10 and $15. The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena is at 18118 Alabama Highway 99 in Athens.