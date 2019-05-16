James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a transition to summer-like weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUMMER PATTERN DEVELOPING: We had a few isolated showers on radar early this morning over east Alabama; those have dissipated and the weather is quiet at daybreak. Today will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds; we reach the mid 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms could pop up this afternoon and early tonight, but odds of any one spot getting wet remain small.

Not much will change on Friday; it should be partly sunny with a high between 86 and 89, with the risk of isolated, mostly afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. The chance of any one community seeing rain is only about 1 in 8.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and very warm; the high will be in the 87- to 90-degree range. Clouds will increase Sunday, and showers and storms will push into west Alabama by mid to late afternoon. We will mention a chance of showers and storms over the northern two-thirds of the state Sunday night and Monday as a surface front settles into the state and dissipates. The main dynamic support will pass well to the north, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. The high Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 80s with mixed clouds and sun.

NEXT WEEK: After the chance of showers Monday, most of the week looks dry and hot as a strong upper ridge builds across the region. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s, and that hot/dry pattern continues into the Memorial Day weekend. There might be a day or two with isolated showers over north Alabama, but nothing widespread or heavy.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: An unyielding spring storm dumped heavy snow across the Front Range in Colorado. High winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph produced blizzard conditions at times. The Foothills received 1 to 2 feet of snow with 4 to 12 inches along the Foothills. Blowing snow whipped into drifts several feet deep, closing schools and highways. Power outages occurred, with 20 square miles of Denver blacked out. Hundreds of passengers were stranded as only half of the runways were open at Stapleton International Airport.

