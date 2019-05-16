James Spann: Summer-like weather to continue in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. One of those thunderstorms produced small hail and strong, gusty winds over Anniston and Oxford around 3:15 p.m.

Otherwise the sky is partly sunny with temperatures well up in the 80s. Tuscaloosa reported 91 degrees at 2 p.m. Showers will end once the sun goes down, and after that the sky will be mostly fair tonight.

Don’t expect much change in the weather Friday; the sky will be partly sunny with a high between 87 and 90 for most places, and a few isolated showers or storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks hot and dry, mostly sunny with a high between 88 and 91. Then, on Sunday, clouds will slowly increase, and a few showers or storms could reach west Alabama by afternoon. We will mention a chance of showers statewide Sunday night and Monday as a surface front pushes into the state and stalls out. Severe storms are not expected as the main dynamic support will pass well to the north and west of here.

NEXT WEEK: After the chance of showers Monday, the rest of the week looks mostly dry and hot as a strong upper high builds over the region; look for highs in the low 90s. The hot, dry weather will most likely continue over the Memorial Day weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in Silverton, Texas. A 5,000-pound gasoline storage tank was reportedly carried 1.5 miles and dropped into a lake. Residents said the tornado “looked like red sand, boiling and rumbling.”

