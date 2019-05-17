James Spann: Summer-like pattern continues for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the end of the work week and the weekend ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUN, HEAT, A FEW STORMS: Not much change in the Alabama weather situation today. It will be partly sunny and very warm, with a few isolated storms during the peak of the daytime heating process this afternoon and early tonight. The high will be in the 87- to 90-degree range. The odds of any one place getting wet are around 1 in 8.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry; any afternoon showers will be few and far between. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and again the high will be between 87 and 90. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, but clouds increase by afternoon, and a band of showers and storms will likely enter west Alabama by mid to late afternoon. Those showers will slowly move eastward across the state Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) defined for northwest Alabama, but thunderstorms should be weakening as they enter our state.

Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A surface front will settle into Alabama Sunday night, then stall out and dissipate Monday. We will hang on to the chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday, with a high in the mid 80s. Then, a strong upper ridge will develop across the Deep South, setting the stage for hot and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week — mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the low 90s. We can’t totally rule out a few isolated afternoon showers on a day or two, but most places will be rain-free. The hot, dry pattern will continue into the Memorial Day weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: A reading of 12 degrees at Mauna Kea Observatory established a record low for the state of Hawaii.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

