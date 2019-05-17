James Spann: Isolated storms over east Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A few isolated storms are on radar this afternoon, mostly over the eastern half of Alabama. They are showing very little movement because of light upper-air winds, and so far they are not as strong as Thursday’s storms thanks to warmer air aloft. Otherwise, the sky is partly sunny today with temperatures generally in the upper 80s. Once again Tuscaloosa is the hot spot, with 92 degrees as of 2 p.m.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high between 87 and 90 degrees. We can’t totally rule out a shower in a few spots during the peak of the heat, but most communities will stay dry. On Sunday, most of the day will be dry, but a band of showers and storms will creep into west Alabama by mid to late afternoon, then move eastward Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk defined for the northwest corner of the state; a few storms there could produce gusty winds and small hail, but the overall threat is low.

NEXT WEEK: A surface front will stall out and dissipate over Alabama Monday; a few scattered showers and storms are possible, but nothing especially heavy is expected. Then, a strong upper high builds over the region for the rest of the week, setting the stage for mostly sunny, hot days and fair nights. Highs will be in the low 90s, and the chance of an afternoon shower will be very small each day. The hot, dry pattern should persist into the Memorial Day weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: A reading of 12 degrees at Mauna Kea Observatory established a record low for the state of Hawaii.

