Scott Martin: Mostly sunny and hot in Alabama today; a few strong storms possible Sunday

TODAY: We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day today, but there is just enough moisture in the area that a few isolated showers or storms may be possible over the extreme eastern parts of Alabama during the afternoon and early evening. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. It should be mostly clear overnight, but some clouds will begin to move into the western parts of the state before sunrise. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s for most.

SUNDAY: A low will be moving through the Great Lakes region on Sunday that will be trailing a front west of the area. It will be close enough for showers and thunderstorms to move into western Alabama by early afternoon, but those will begin to dissipate in strength and coverage as we lose the heating of the day. A few of those storms could become strong to marginally severe over the western parts of the state, with a small potential for isolated damaging wind gusts. Rain should stay west of the I-65 corridor during the daylight hours, but rain chances will eventually move into the eastern parts of the state just at or after sunset and remain possible throughout the night. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: As the front stalls out to our north and west, we’ll continue to have a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the higher chances will be in southwestern Alabama. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Ridging builds over the Southeast on Tuesday and will stay in place throughout the rest of the work week. With the ridging in place, heat levels will rise and we’ll see the hottest temperatures for the year so far by Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the daytime and clear during the night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, while we get up into the lower to mid-90s for the rest of the week. Heat index values will be about 2-3 degrees warmer than the actual temperature, so be sure to take the proper steps to stay hydrated and cool if working outdoors.

NEXT WEEKEND: Not much change for next weekend as we step into Voodoo Land. Ridging looks to stay in place, keeping any rain activity to our north. Highs will remain hot, in the mid to upper 90s.

