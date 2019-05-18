USA Health’s Madeira da Silva honored for cancer research at AACR annual meeting

By University of South Alabama

USA Health’s Madeira da Silva honored for cancer research at AACR annual meeting
Dr. Luciana Madeira da Silva with a poster she presented at the recent American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting. The poster details experimental anti-cancer compounds developed at MCI. (USA Health)

Luciana Madeira da Silva, Ph.D., a researcher at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, has received a 2019 Minority and Minority-serving Institution Faculty Scholar in Cancer Research Award.

The travel award was presented to 15 researchers at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Atlanta. The AACR is the world’s oldest and largest professional association related to cancer research.

Madeira da Silva presented a poster on experimental anti-cancer compounds discovered at MCI that inhibit cell growth in mice by disrupting the RAS oncoprotein. These first-in-class RAS inhibitors warrant further development as a selective and effective treatment for ovarian cancer, she said.

Madeira da Silva, who heads the Gynecologic Oncology Lab at MCI, collaborates with Professor of Oncologic Sciences and Pharmacology Gary A. Piazza, Ph.D., who leads the MCI Drug Discovery Research Center.

The purpose of the award is to increase the scientific knowledge base of minority faculty members and faculty members at minority-serving institutions, and to encourage them and their students to pursue careers in cancer research, according to the AACR.

Assistant Professor Luciana Madeira da Silva, Ph.D.. and Dr. Rodney Rocconi, interim director of USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, review findings in the gynecologic oncology research lab. (USA Health)
business

Baldwin County April home sales up 4 percent from March

Prev Story

Related Stories