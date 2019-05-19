On this day in Alabama history: Sibyl Pool became secretary of state

May 19, 1944

Sibyl Murphree Pool was appointed secretary of state, setting the stage for her to become the first woman elected to statewide office in Alabama. Pool, a native of Birmingham, was in her third term in the Legislature when Gov. Chauncey Sparks tapped her to replace Howell Turner, who had resigned to chair the Board of Pardons and Paroles. She served as an appointee for two years before running successfully for the position in 1946. In that election, Pool carried 63 of the state’s 67 counties. Pool later was elected state treasurer and to the Public Service Commission. After 34 years in politics, Pool retired in 1970. She died three years later at the age of 72.

