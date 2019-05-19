UAB Hospital lauded for seventh year in a row as one of America’s great hospitals

UAB Hospital has been listed on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2019 list of 100 Great Hospitals in America. UAB has earned this distinction every year since 2013 and is the only hospital in Alabama to make the annual list published by Becker’s Healthcare, a leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for health care industry leaders.

According to Becker’s, the hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in health care technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Becker’s 100 Great Hospitals website describes UAB Hospital as a 1,157-bed institution associated with UAB Medicine. The health system’s UAB Callahan Eye Hospital was one of the first level 1 ocular trauma centers in the country, and is the only level 1 ocular trauma hospital in Alabama. Founded in 1945, the health system comprises five facilities and more than 1,000 physicians. UAB Hospital was recognized as top-performing in various specialties, such as rheumatology and cardiac surgery, by U.S. News & World Report in 2018-19.

“We are honored to be named as one of the great hospitals in America for the seventh consecutive year,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “UAB is a national leader in research, clinical care and medical education, which are the building blocks of a truly outstanding hospital. Every person who touches UAB Medicine in any way can take pride in this designation.”

Becker’s Healthcare selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 rankings, CareChex, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and IBM Watson Health top hospitals. Becker’s also sought nominations for this list. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on the list.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.