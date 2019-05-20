On this day in Alabama history: Actress Candace Bailey was born

May 20, 1982

Birmingham-born Candace Bailey is an actress, model and television personality best known as a co-host of the former television program “Attack of the Show!” on G4. She’s hosted shows on Nickelodeon and was also featured on the CBS series “Jericho.” Her first television appearance dates back to 1999 with an appearance on the HBO hit series “The Sopranos.” Although her roots are in the Magic City, Bailey has relocated on a number of occasions. She moved with her family to the Pensacola, Florida area at the age of 2. She later graduated from Gulf Breeze High School in Florida in 2001. She attended Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. Bailey is also a former Junior Olympic gymnast. She’s married to Ajay Rosen and has two young children.

