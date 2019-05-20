James Spann: Alabama heat levels to rise in coming days

DANGEROUS WEATHER WELL TO THE WEST: A high risk (level 5 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes is defined for parts of north Texas and Oklahoma through tonight. A few violent, long-track tornadoes are possible in this region, along with serious flash flooding.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado watch is in effect there until 10 p.m. Central Time.

IN ALABAMA: All is quiet this afternoon despite a surface front moving northward. It looks like warmer air aloft will keep us capped off, and most places will stay dry. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly fair; the low early Tuesday will be in the 67- to 70-degree range.

HEAT LEVELS RISING: A strong upper high will build across the region in coming days; it will bring the hottest weather so far this year. Look for a high around 90 on Tuesday, in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday, and in the mid 90s Friday. Sinking air motion associated with the upper high will keep almost all of Alabama free of afternoon showers.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: We will see near-record heat levels Saturday through Monday, with mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the mid 90s. We might even see a few spots in the upper 90s Sunday and Monday.

Hot and mostly dry weather continues into the middle of next week; there is some evidence heat levels will back down a bit by Thursday and Friday, May 30-31, with some risk of scattered showers.

ON THIS DATE IN 2013: A large and extremely powerful EF-5 tornado ravaged Moore, Oklahoma, and adjacent areas, with peak winds estimated at 210 mph, killing 24 people (plus two indirect fatalities) and injuring 212 others. This was the last EF-5 recorded in the U.S., and that part of Oklahoma has a risk of long-track tornadoes today.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.